At least 21 dead after migrant boat sinks off Senegal coast, government says

A Greek Coast Guard vessel that took part in a search and rescue operation following a shipwreck in which six migrants drowned is seen at the main port of Samos, Greece, Oct 19, 2026. REUTERS/Sofianos Drapaniotis

A Greek Coast Guard vessel that took part in a search and rescue operation following a shipwreck in which six migrants drowned is seen at the main port of Samos, Greece, Oct 19, 2026. REUTERS/Sofianos Drapaniotis

At least 21 people have died after a boat carrying migrants sank off the Senegalese coast, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

Authorities had rescued one survivor and recovered 21 bodies as of Saturday evening, the ministry said in a statement on X.

The accident occurred off Kebemer, a town about 180km north of Dakar. Search and rescue operations were continuing as authorities looked for possible additional survivors.

The boat was carrying people seeking to migrate irregularly, the statement said. It did not disclose how many people were on board.

Thousands of people have died in recent years while attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands from West Africa. A total of 635 people died on the route in the first five months of this year, according to migrant rights group Walking Borders.