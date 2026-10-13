Hazlewood takes six wickets as Australia win first Test

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood bowled his side to a 214-run victory on the last day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Tuesday with South Africa's resistance ending before tea as the home side were dismissed for 206.

Hazlewood took 6-49 as Australia bagged the six wickets they needed on the last day to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

He struck twice in one over with the new ball after already having taken two wickets on Monday and then breaking through South Africa's stoic early fightback on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Hazlewood also removed the last batsman to ensure the victory in the first clash between the teams since South Africa upset Australia in last year's World Test Championship final at Lord's in London.

South Africa held out for the first 110 minutes of Tuesday's play before a legside delivery from Hazlewood was edged by Wiaan Mulder and snagged by a diving catch from wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Mulder and Aiden Markram resumed at 102-4 overnight and the pair extended the fifth-wicket partnership to a patient 69 runs off 205 balls before Hazlewood's breakthrough with Mulder making 29.

Part-time spinner Matt Renshaw, who was the man of the match for Australia with the bat, then took a second Test wicket when Kyle Verreynne quickly followed Mulder back to the change room with a reckless shot that saw him caught at slip by Steve Smith without scoring.

South Africa were 166-6 at lunch and added 25 runs before the new ball was taken but crumbled quickly thereafter.

Jansen was bowled by Hazlewood for 35 and three balls later Simon Harmer followed as he brushed the ball through to Carey with his glove.

Markram then fell after a patient 75 off 237 balls, edging Mitch Starc's delivery off his pads to be caught behind but was only given out after a television review.

Praise for Hazlewood from his Captain

Hazlewood then completed the win as tailender Anrich Nortje popped up the ball to short midwicket for Nathan Lyon to catch.

"Josh is known for being consistent but that undersells him as he can reverse the ball, get the pace up, bowl anywhere; he's a captain's dream," said Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

His South African counterpart Temba Bavuma, whose 12-Test unbeaten record as captain ended with the defeat, added: "You've got to give it to Australia, they dominated most of the game. Their bowling was proactive and we'll learn from how they played."

Former Australia captain Smith, who did not field in Monday's late session after a blow to the head while batting, returned to action on Tuesday.

"Steve Smith has undergone a series of clinical assessments over the past 24 hours in accordance with Cricket Australia's concussion protocols and has been cleared to take the field this morning," a statement said.