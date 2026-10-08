October 09, 2026

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Screen's ‘Minister Fatakesto’ Mithun Chakraborty made West Bengal advisor

His exact responsibilities in the new role remain unclear

Screen&#039;s ‘Minister Fatakesto’ Mithun Chakraborty made West Bengal advisor

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 01:52 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 01:52 PM

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, known as “Minister Fatakesto” on the big screen, has been appointed advisor to West Bengal's information and culture department with the rank of minister.

The state government issued the order on Wednesday, according to Anandabazar Patrika, a Kolkata-based Bengali daily.

The newspaper said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who holds the information and culture portfolio, had hinted at the appointment at a recent event.

What Mithun will do as advisor to the department is not yet clear. He has, however, sat in on several key Tollywood meetings under the BJP government in West Bengal.

He is also chief advisor to the committee for the Kolkata International Film Festival, due to begin on Dec 16.

Adhikari recently attended the foundation-stone ceremony of the Uttam Kumar Film Centre in New Town, a Kolkata satellite town, where he named Mithun advisor to the centre.

He also said the “Mahaguru” would soon be seen in a bigger role.

Mithun was involved in the Naxalite movement in the 1960s and 70s.

He began his electoral politics with the Trinamool Congress and became a member of India’s upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Mamata Banerjee’s ticket.

He resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Dec 26, 2016, and joined the BJP on Mar 7 before the assembly election. The actor and politician has campaigned for the BJP for the past five years.

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