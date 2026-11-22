Two die, 1,519 hospitalised with dengue fever in a day

Bangladesh has recorded two more dengue deaths and 1,519 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, lifting this year’s national toll to 518.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), one patient died in the Chattogram Division and another in Rangpur during this period until 8am on Sunday.

Total hospitalisations from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease this year have reached 173,473, with 167,885 patients discharged after recovery.

Among new patients, the Dhaka Division logged nearly half of the new admissions with 755 cases, followed by Khulna with 174, Barishal 167, Chattogram 150, Rajshahi 133, Mymensingh 76, and Rangpur 64.

The DGHS has tracked dengue data since 2000.

Bangladesh saw its deadliest outbreak in 2023 with 1,705 deaths and 321,179 cases, while last year recorded over 400 deaths and 102,000 cases.

Physicians urge citizens to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding sites, clear stagnant water left for over three days, and seek immediate medical care for fevers.