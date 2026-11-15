Chattogram Reserve Force SP Jahangir arrested over ‘anti-state activities’

A superintendent of police has been arrested in Chattogram on charges of involvement in “anti-state activities”.

He was arrested from the Police Officers’ Mess of the city’s Nasirabad Housing Society on Saturday night.

The arrested Mohammad Jahangir Alam is the deputy commandant of the Chattogram Range Reserve Force.

Chattogram City Police Commissioner Hasan Md Shawkat Ali told bdnews24.com that a case has been filed against him on charges of involvement in anti-state activities.

CMP’s Special Response Unit (SRU) arrested him in connection with a case.

Jahangir was recently placed under surveillance and his mobile phone was seized.

Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General Abdul Quddus Chowdhury told bdnews24.com on Wednesday, “A complaint has been received against him. Two of his mobile phones have been seized for the sake of investigation.”

However, the DIG refused to reveal the charges against SP Jahangir.

During the 2024 July Uprising, SP Jahangir was the additional superintendent of police of the Feni district.