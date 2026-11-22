Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Dec 7 for a two-day bilateral visit.

This is the first visit by a foreign head of government since the BNP formed its administration in February.

According to foreign ministry, Anwar will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman alongside attending several official engagements during the trip.

The visit reciprocates Tarique’s own choice of Malaysia for his first overseas trip as premier in June -- which also included a stop in Beijing -- after the BNP returned to power in February following two decades out of office.

During their bilateral meeting on Jun 22, both leaders pledged to elevate ties between the two nations.

A joint statement following that June summit noted that the two prime ministers agreed to deepen coordination across multiple sectors through high-level visits and regular dialogue, while maintaining engagement on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

They also underscored the urgency of convening long-stalled Joint Commission Meetings (JCM) and bilateral consultations.

A foreign ministry official said Anwar’s visit will provide an opportunity to review progress on decisions made during Tarique’s June trip and inject fresh momentum into Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur relations.

The agenda is likely to include the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia and their welfare, as well as bilateral and multilateral issues involving trade, investment, energy and defence cooperation, the official said.

Anwar previously made a brief visit to Dhaka on Oct 4, 2024, where he held bilateral talks with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, then chief advisor to the interim government.