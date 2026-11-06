November 06, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak set for house arrest after party pays fine to leave jail

He was convicted over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal

Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak set for house arrest after party pays fine to leave jail
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court for a hearing on his bid to stay the execution of a 15-year jail sentence imposed in a case linked to the 1MDB corruption scandal, following a royal pardon for a separate conviction, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 14, 2026.REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Reuters

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 11:54 AM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 11:54 AM

Jailed former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's fine has been paid as part of the terms of a royal pardon, his political party said on Friday, paving the way for his transfer to house arrest.

Najib, prime minister from 2009 to 2018, was found guilty of corruption in relation to the embezzlement of billions of dollars tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state investment fund he co-founded while in power. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Malaysia's king agreed in September to allow jailed Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest, in a second royal pardon over his conviction.

It was not immediately clear when the transfer to Najib's home would take place and an aide to the former premier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the terms of the pardon, Najib was required to pay a 50 million ringgit ($12.32 million) fine, which his political party, the United Malays National Organisation, said had been done after a fundraising campaign.

"UMNO has completed all payment processes to the Kuala Lumpur High Court this morning," it said.

In the 1MDB scandal, more than $1 billion allegedly made its way into accounts linked to Najib, who says he has been made the scapegoat for a ⁠complex, globe-spanning scheme that siphoned away as much as $4.5 billion in funds, according to US investigators

($1 = 4.0570 ringgit)

Related Stories
Malaysia begins recruitment of Bangladeshi workers
Malaysia begins recruitment of Bangladeshi workers
Malaysia court rejects ex-PM Najib’s bid to avoid jail term
Malaysia court rejects ex-PM Najib’s bid to avoid jail term
Malaysia shuts schools as haze worsens
Malaysia shuts schools as haze worsens
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib Razak granted house arrest in royal pardon
Malaysia&#039;s ex-PM Najib Razak granted house arrest in royal pardon
Read More
Shah Rukh struggles with Ed Sheeran’s fast lyrics, praises daughter Suhana
Shah Rukh struggles with Ed Sheeran’s fast lyrics, praises daughter Suhana
Trump could turn to Kim after US midterm losses
Trump could turn to Kim after US midterm losses
Aishwarya-Abhishek arriving hand-in-hand gives fans pleasant surprise
Aishwarya-Abhishek arriving hand-in-hand gives fans pleasant surprise
Myanmar plans April by-elections
Myanmar plans April by-elections
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More