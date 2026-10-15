Malaysia begins recruitment of Bangladeshi workers, 10,000 to go free of cost

The government has announced the start of the recruitment process for Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia, with the Southeast Asian country agreeing in principle to take 10,000 workers from Bangladesh completely free of cost.

Malaysian authorities have also agreed to enlist 338 recruiting agencies from Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment announced the developments in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry said Malaysia is one of Bangladesh’s most important labour markets, where a large number of Bangladeshi workers have been employed for years.

After assuming office, the current government took steps to reopen and expand overseas labour markets that had been closed or restricted, with particular emphasis placed on Malaysia, according to the statement.

Based on eligibility criteria set by Malaysia’s Ministry of Human Resources, the country’s authorities have agreed to enlist Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited, or BOESL, the country’s sole state-owned recruiting agency, along with 25 private processing or service agencies and 312 recruiting agencies.

That brings the total number of enlisted agencies to 338.

The ministry said the enlisted recruiting agencies will be able to find employers in Malaysia on their own initiative, obtain job demand letters and recruit workers from Bangladesh.

Malaysia has also agreed in principle to recruit 10,000 workers completely free of cost following a special request from the Bangladesh government.

The government believes the initiative will pave the way for a more open and inclusive recruitment system in the Malaysian labour market.

The statement said a memorandum of understanding signed between Bangladesh and Malaysia on Dec 18, 2022, provides for the selection and enlistment of Bangladeshi recruiting agencies based on eligibility criteria set by Malaysia’s Ministry of Human Resources.

The process of verifying the eligibility of the agencies began under the interim government. As part of that process, a list of 423 recruiting agencies, along with the required documents, was sent to the Malaysian authorities.

After taking office, the current government continued discussions with Malaysia. The prime minister chose Malaysia for his first official overseas visit and, during the trip, discussed the reopening of the labour market for Bangladeshi workers as a priority issue with his Malaysian counterpart.

The ministry said Malaysia-approved agencies will collect job demand letters and select workers.

BOESL and the 25 enlisted processing or service agencies will then assist with the necessary administrative procedures, including calling visas and e-visas.

Once the required procedures in Malaysia are completed, the recruiting agency concerned will carry out the subsequent steps in accordance with Bangladesh’s regulations.

Each approved recruiting agency will be able to obtain clearance for workers from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training, or BMET, under its own licence.

BOESL and the 25 processing or service agencies will be able to issue no-objection certificates, or NOCs, to the approved recruiting agencies for this purpose, according to the statement.

The government has also emphasised reducing migration costs for workers and ensuring transparency in the recruitment process.

The ministry said that alongside creating new employment opportunities, workers must be protected from excessive financial burdens.

Recruiting agencies have been urged to conduct recruitment activities in compliance with the country’s laws and safeguard the interests of workers.

Both Countries to Finalise List of Medical Centres

The process of finalising a list of approved medical centres for health examinations of Malaysia-bound workers is still under way.

Under the existing memorandum of understanding, Bangladesh and Malaysia are jointly responsible for finalising the list.

The ministry said the Bangladesh government had requested changes to the existing medical centres in an effort to reopen the labour market quickly.

However, final approval of a new list is expected after a joint delegation representing Malaysia’s ministries of health, human resources and home affairs conducts on-site inspections.

As the process will take time, a decision has been made to begin operations through the remaining centres on Malaysia’s existing approved list after excluding those linked to controversies and irregularities.

Meanwhile, a delegation representing the three Malaysian ministries is expected to visit Bangladesh as soon as possible to inspect and assess medical centres under the new guidelines.

The statement said Bangladeshi authorities will regularly monitor medical centres listed on the relevant Malaysian website.

If any irregularities are detected, the centre concerned will be required to cease operations.

New medical centres will gradually be added to the list, while an updated list will be published through the relevant website and the ministry.

The ministry said workers seeking employment in Malaysia will be able to complete the recruitment process through enlisted and approved recruiting agencies and undergo health examinations at authorised medical centres.

No single medical centre will be given exclusive authority to conduct the health examinations.

The Bangladesh government thanked the Malaysian prime minister, the country’s Ministry of Human Resources and other relevant authorities for their cooperation.

Describing the reopening of the labour market as a new chapter in labour cooperation between the two countries, the government called on the authorities, recruiting agencies and workers to work together to make the most of the opportunity.