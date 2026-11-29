A Canadian university researcher and a British academic have disputed the inclusion of their names in a statement by 182 citizens condemning Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad’s remarks about India’s role in Bangladesh’s Liberation War during his visit to Pakistan.

Mahmud Hasan, a teacher and researcher at Carleton University in Canada, said he was unaware of the statement and had neither signed it nor agreed to be named in it.

David Lewis, a professor of anthropology and development at the London School of Economics and Political Science, also disassociated himself from the statement in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

“There have been recent press reports in Bangladesh falsely listing me as a signatory to a letter protesting against the Parliament Speaker’s recent comments about the Liberation War. I hereby disassociate myself from this letter,” he wrote.

Responding to the objections, poet Mir Robi, one of those who sent the statement to the media, said a coordinator had included the names on the assumption that prior consent had been given.

The organisers were now seeking to remove the names of those who objected.

“We are withdrawing their names and will be more careful in the future,” Mir Robi told bdnews24.com, expressing “sincere regret” over the objections.

In a clarification sent to bdnews24.com on Sunday, Mahmud said he had neither signed the statement nor given permission for his name to be included.

He said many of the Bangladeshi and foreign academics, researchers, writers and human rights activists named in the statement had previously signed a separate declaration expressing concern over sweeping allegations against university teachers in Bangladesh and investigations into them.

That earlier statement focused on academic freedom and the harassment of teachers, Mahmud said, adding that its subject and context were entirely different from those of the latest declaration.

He said he did not know whether the inclusion of names from the earlier statement was an inadvertent mistake, the result of confusion or driven by some other motive.

Mahmud said the inclusion of foreign nationals had already prompted discussion and reactions in various quarters, making it necessary to clarify the circumstances.

In response, Mir Robi said the coordinator had sent the names believing the individuals had already consented.

After some raised objections following publication, the organisers were taking those concerns into account and asking for their names to be removed.

The original statement, published on Saturday, carried the names of 182 citizens from different professions who condemned Speaker Hafiz’s comments on India’s role in the 1971 Liberation War.