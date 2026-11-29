The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will not attend Monday’s scheduled talks with the Election Commission, seeking a separate meeting with the electoral body before the Union Parishad elections.

The ruling party has asked the commission to set a new date for the discussion, BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said on Sunday.

“The commission has been informed. If a new date is set and communicated later, the BNP will attend on that day,” he said.

An official of the Election Commission Secretariat also confirmed that the BNP would not attend the meeting on its scheduled date.

The commission will, however, continue consultations with the other parties from 10:30am on Monday, according to its schedule.

18 Parties on Monday’s List

The EC is scheduled to meet the Gonoforum, Bangladesh National Awami Party (Bangladesh NAP), Bangladesh Jatiya Party, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Islami Oikya Jote, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Bangladesh Islami Front.

The list also includes the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA), Bangladesh Revolutionary Workers Party, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Muslim League (BML), Bangladesh Sanskritik Muktijote, Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF), Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM), Bangladesh Congress and Trinamool BNP.

Of these parties, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, JAGPA and Khelafat Majlis are members of the 11-party electoral alliance.

On Sunday, the first day of the consultations, Jamaat-e-Islami and the LDP, a member of the 11-party alliance it leads, stayed away. The opposition alliance also wants separate talks with the commission alongside its partner parties.

The Jatiya Party also skipped Sunday's meeting.

The EC has scheduled another round of consultations with 18 parties, including the National Citizen Party, for Tuesday.