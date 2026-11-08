Lottery shortlists 300 applicants for 112 cost-free jobs in Malaysia

A lottery has narrowed the field to 300 applicants vying for 112 jobs at Malaysian firm DHL Supply Chain, with successful candidates set to work abroad without paying migration costs.

The preliminary selection was held at the expatriates’ welfare ministry in Dhaka on Sunday, according to a statement.

Applications were accepted online from Nov 6 to 8, with 4,029 people applying. An electronic lottery was used to select the 300 candidates, the statement said.

The preliminary list includes 200 candidates for operations assistant positions and 100 for technical skilled worker posts.

The names will be published on the website and Facebook page of Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL).

Representatives of DHL Supply Chain will conduct practical and oral examinations of the shortlisted candidates.

The 112 applicants who pass the final selection process will be sent to Malaysia without migration costs.

Ahmadul Haque, acting secretary of the ministry, said the initiative would help the government meet its target of sending 10 million workers abroad over five years.

He said the government's commitment to sending workers abroad at zero cost was also becoming a reality through such initiatives.

BOESL Managing Director Mohammad Rashedul Haque said it was the first time the government had introduced a lottery to select eligible and skilled workers for jobs in Malaysia.

“Through this initiative, we want to send a message to the public that BOESL always works with transparency and impartiality,” he said.

Rashedul said flights to take the selected workers to Malaysia would begin in the first week of December.

He added that BOESL had also received recruitment demands for another 558 workers in the tourism, manufacturing and care sectors.

The employers will cover all costs for those workers, including medical examinations and airfares, allowing them to travel to Malaysia without migration expenses.