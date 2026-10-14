October 14, 2026

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Malaysia court denies ex-PM Najib Razak's request to suspend 15-year jail term

Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nordin says there are no special circumstances to justify suspending the sentence

Malaysia court denies ex-PM Najib Razak&#039;s request to suspend 15-year jail term
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court for a hearing on his bid to stay the execution of a 15-year jail sentence imposed in a case linked to the 1MDB corruption scandal, following a royal pardon for a separate conviction, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 14, 2026.REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Reuters

Published : 14 Oct 2026, 02:36 PM

Updated : 14 Oct 2026, 02:36 PM

A Malaysian court on Wednesday denied former premier Najib Razak's request to suspend a 15-year jail term in connection with the 1MDB scandal, despite expectations he could soon be transferred to house arrest following a pardon in a separate case.

Najib, 73, has been in prison since 2022 after Malaysia's top court upheld his conviction for graft and money laundering linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund he co-founded while premier in 2009. He denies wrongdoing.

Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nordin said there were no special circumstances warranting a stay of the sentence.

"Therefore on final merit, the application is accordingly dismissed, the judge said.

Last month, Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim granted a conditional pardon to Najib, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, provided he pay a 50 million ringgit ($12.25 million) fine.

Najib's lawyers later asked the Kuala Lumpur High Court to stay an additional 15-year sentence imposed after he was found guilty in December last year in a separate 1MDB corruption case. That sentence is due to begin after his term under house arrest ends in August 2028.

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