October 14, 2026

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Salina Hayat Ivy's lawyer Kajol among three arrested in Narayanganj

Police say they have shown the three arrested in an old case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act

Salina Hayat Ivy&#039;s lawyer Kajol among three arrested in Narayanganj

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Oct 2026, 03:22 PM

Updated : 14 Oct 2026, 03:22 PM

Police have arrested three people, including Ziaul Islam Kajol, a lawyer for former Narayanganj City Corporation mayor Salina Hayat Ivy and former president of the Narayanganj Cultural Alliance, in separate raids.

They were arrested from their homes on Allama Iqbal Road and Deobhog Pakka Road in the early hours of Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Tarek Al Mehedi said.

The arrestees are Kajol, a lawyer and recitation artist who formerly led the Narayanganj Cultural Alliance; lawyer Mahbubur Rahman Tushar; and Kajol's brother Atikul Islam.

Police said they had shown the three arrested in an old case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

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