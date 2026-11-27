At least 20 people have been injured, several with spear wounds, in clashes between two groups over local dominance and control of the brickfield business in Narayanganj’s Fatullah.

The clashes broke out on Friday afternoon in Akbarnagar and Uttar Gopalnagar of Baktabali Union, following tensions that had been building since the morning.

Police detained eight people and recovered more than 100 traditional spears from the area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Circle A) Shamim Hossain told bdnews24.com.

Police used stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. Additional police personnel were also deployed in the area.

The dispute centres on control of labour and soil supply for brickfields along the Dhaleshwari River, as well as local influence.

The rival groups are led by Samad Ali, an Awami League activist in Baktabali Union, and Halim Azad, the union BNP organising secretary.

The two groups were also involved in a clash on Oct 10, when several people were injured, including one by gunfire.

Tensions flared again on Friday morning. Around 11:30am, Abdul Kadir Sipai, office secretary of the Narayanganj District Auto-rickshaw and Auto-tempo Workers' Union, and his associates joined Samad's side.

Witnesses said the rival groups chased each other for nearly an hour, using firearms and spears.

Halim alleged that members of the rival group had beaten one of his associates on the road, triggering the clash.

Abdul Kadir, meanwhile, accused Halim’s men of attacking and vandalising his home that morning. He claimed one person was injured by gunfire.

“Opponents are trying to take over our long-standing business activities. When we protested, they attacked us,” he said.