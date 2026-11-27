Gold prices rise Tk 2,100 per Bhroi in two days

Gold prices have risen for a second consecutive day in Bangladesh, with the price of 22-carat gold increasing by Tk 2,100 per Bhroi in two days after a prolonged decline.

The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) raised the price by Tk 1,050 on Friday, taking it to Tk 198,930 per Bhroi. The revised rates came into effect across the country on Friday.

The same grade had become Tk 1,050 more expensive on Thursday, reaching Tk 197,880 per Bhroi.

Before the two increases, BAJUS had cut the price by Tk 2,858 on Wednesday, bringing it down to Tk 196,830.

Earlier, the association raised the price twice in two days, by Tk 3,149 on Monday and Tk 1,575 on Tuesday, before reversing course.

Gold prices had fallen by Tk 34,700 in nine cuts over two weeks, taking 22-carat gold below Tk 200,000 per Bhroi in November for the first time in a year.

Latest Rates

Under the new rates, one Bhroi of gold costs:

• 22-carat: Tk 198,930

• 21-carat: Tk 190,007

• 18-carat: Tk 163,238

• Traditional: Tk 133,028

The price of 22-carat gold is Tk 17,055 per gram. One Bhroi is equivalent to 11.664 grams.

Compared with Thursday, the prices of 21-carat, 18-carat and traditional gold have increased by Tk 992, Tk 875 and Tk 700 per Bhroi, respectively.

In a press release, BAJUS attributed the latest adjustment to an increase in the price of pure gold in the local market.

How Gold Fell Below Tk 200,000

After reaching Tk 229,664 per Bhroi on Nov 5, the price of 22-carat gold fell through a series of cuts.

The steepest reduction came on Nov 20, when BAJUS lowered the rate by Tk 10,964. Another Tk 6,182 cut the following day brought it down to Tk 194,964.

The total reduction over nine rounds in two weeks was Tk 34,700.

Global Prices Recover

Gold prices have also rebounded in the international market, rising by nearly 3 percent on Friday after falling to their lowest level in more than a year.

Reuters reported that a pause in the US dollar's upward run and some stability in stock markets helped lift demand for the precious metal.

At 8:35am GMT on Friday, spot gold was up 2.9 percent at $3,670.69 an ounce. US gold futures for December delivery rose 3.9 percent to $3,669.30.

Spot gold had fallen to its lowest level since August 2025 on Wednesday, after slipping below $4,000 an ounce on Oct 30.

Silver Price

Silver prices in Bangladesh have remained unchanged.

Hallmarked 22-carat silver is selling for Tk 260 per gram, or Tk 3,033 per Bhroi.