British human rights activist and friend of Bangladesh Julian Francis has recalled the late bdnews24.com editor-in-chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi as a source of courage and inspiration for writing without fear about the painful memories of the Liberation War and corruption.

He spoke at a memorial, “Quietly, You Shall Live on in Our Hearts: A Tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi”, organised by the bdnews24.com family at the Bangla Academy's Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Francis said he met Khalidi soon after delivering the 2007 annual memorial lecture at the then Liberation War Museum in Segunbagicha.

Khalidi was surprised to learn that a man who had been part of the 1971 war had stayed largely out of the spotlight in Bangladesh for so many years.

He helped Francis express the painful memories and emotions he had carried for years after witnessing the horror of the genocide first-hand in 1971.

"He helped me tell my story," Francis said. "He encouraged me to write in detail about the horrors I saw in 1971, my experiences in poverty alleviation and development programmes, and the rampant corruption I have seen under every government in 1971 and since."

Describing how Khalidi urged him to write the truth despite threats, Francis said friends would sometimes send early-morning warnings of possible arrest after he wrote critically of the government or corruption.

Whenever Khalidi heard of such a situation, he would say: "If anyone bothers you, we are by your side."

Francis said the three-volume Liberation War anthology "Bangladesh, Penned in Blood”, published by bdnews24.com, is proof of Khalidi's devotion to true and accurate history.

Recalling personal moments, he said people of different political ideologies, classes and professions gathered at Khalidi's Boishakhi feasts at home.

When Francis could not attend one year because of illness, Khalidi sent special food the next day.

Khalidi was always curious about how Francis managed the bones of mustard hilsa, and Francis would tell him the easy way of eating it by hand.

Remembering Khalidi’s care during another health scare, Francis recalled being hospitalised with a perforated colon, when Khalidi ensured he was placed under a surgeon who avoided operating unless strictly necessary.

Surgery was luckily not needed, though Francis had to go five days without drinking water.

Francis described Khalidi as a "very special friend" and paid tribute to his memory.

Khalidi died of a brain haemorrhage in London on Oct 2, aged 59, while on a personal visit.

He was buried at the Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard in Mirpur on Oct 10.