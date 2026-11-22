Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, Sept 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, Sept 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Investors next week will focus on consumer spending, looking for evidence that a broadly solid economy can help calm a US stock market unsettled by doubts about the AI trade.

The S&P 500 and the Dow tumbled on Friday, confirming they were in a correction, while Anthropic shares retreated after a blockbuster debut that had raised hopes of easing worries about an AI trade already roiled by valuation concerns.

Next week, "Black Friday" heralds the onrush of the holiday shopping season as retailers offer a wave of discounts. Investors will watch for signs of how consumers are coping with inflation, including rising energy and borrowing costs. Consumer spending accounts for roughly two-thirds of the US economy.

"If you continue to see a strong consumer, it should help to lift the economy," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer with Plante Moran Financial Advisors. "That directly contributes back to stronger corporate revenue and earnings growth, and provides a catalyst for investors that extends beyond the AI trade and to other parts of the economy."

Investors are still digesting a steep pullback in heavyweight technology and AI stocks.

This week, the blockbuster market debut from Claude creator Anthropic and a solid quarterly report from beleaguered AI chipmaker Nvidia failed to steady the stock market. Spurred by concerns about heavy financing needs and political pushback, doubts have emerged about the massive spending on data centres and other AI infrastructure that has underpinned the 4-year-old bull market.

"Markets and investors are looking at the tech sector with a lot more questions," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth adviser and market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management.

The Anthropic IPO offered investors their first chance to invest in a publicly traded AI lab, and the stock's performance was expected to drive broad sentiment in the coming days. Anthropic's shares opened sharply higher on their first day of trading, then pared gains and closed up 17 percent on Thursday, while major stock indexes sank. On Friday, Anthropic fell 9 percent.

The S&P has fallen 11.6 percent from its Oct 6 all-time high, dragged down by the technology sector, which has slumped nearly 24.7 percent in that time.

A recent series of technology snafus that disrupted areas from banking to travel to email also left investors edgy heading into a US trading week that will be shortened due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

SOLID OCTOBER RETAIL SALES SETTING HOLIDAY TONE?

Weakness in stocks could threaten consumers' holiday gift-buying if they feel less wealthy and less likely to spend.

Oxford Economics estimates that holiday retail sales will rise 4.2 percent, or an increase of 2.2 percent in volume after adjusting for inflation. That covers retail spending in November and December, excluding autos, gasoline, and bars and restaurants.

The National Retail Federation projects 182.7 million consumers plan to shop this year during the five-day Thanksgiving period that runs to "Cyber Monday", citing results from a recent survey. Black Friday is expected to be the most popular day to shop during that period. That overall number would be down slightly from 186.9 million last year, but continues the trend of elevated shopping during the holiday weekend in recent years, the NRF said.

Government data this week showed US retail sales for October increased moderately, while the core measure of such sales rose faster than expected. Retailers including Walmart and Target had upbeat comments or outlooks for the holiday season in their quarterly reports this week.

"The consumer is pretty healthy, and we'd like to see that continue through the end of the year," Nolte said.

COULD GASOLINE PRICES SAP SHOPPING?

Despite solid retail sales data, Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group, said he was worried "that the consumer is being impacted by higher gas prices, higher energy prices, higher food prices."

The average national price for a gallon of gasoline stood at $3.69 on Friday, according to motorists' group AAA. That is down from about $4.28 a month ago, but well above the $3.10 level a year ago.

As the holiday shopping season heats up, Goldman said he was watching the extent of shopping done in stores compared to online, and how much consumers are buying necessities versus discretionary items.

"If the economy exceeds expectations, earnings increase, and earnings drive stock prices," Goldman said.

Investors in the coming week will also monitor reports on inflation and consumer confidence along with an updated read on third-quarter US GDP. Quarterly results are due from Dell Technologies and semiconductor company Analogue Devices, which could sway the AI and tech trade.

With just over a month left in 2026, the S&P 500 is on track for a year-to-date gain of about 1 percent. The index has fallen for seven straight sessions, the longest such streak since February 2020. This week it dropped below its 200-day moving average -- a closely watched trendline that acts as a support level for buyers -- for the first time since April.

"There is a lot to like about the fundamentals" of the market, said Mark Hackett, chief market strategist for Nationwide. "But picking bottoms is difficult when the market is so emotional."