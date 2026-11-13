Rice weighs on shoppers’ wallets, winter vegetables bring relief

Winter vegetables such as beans, cauliflower, cabbage and radish have grown cheaper in Dhaka as supplies pick up. Egg prices have eased a little too.

Fine and medium rice, however, are selling for Tk 2 to 5 more per kg. Spices such as cumin and cardamom have also grown dearer.

Abu Rayhan, a private-sector employee, was at Mohammadpur Town Hall Kitchen Market at 11:30am on Friday with chicken, potatoes, cauliflower and beans in his bag.

“One goes down, another goes up. Eggs and chicken never come down once they go up,” the Lalmatia resident told bdnews24.com.

He said broiler chicken has stayed at Tk 185 per kg for a long time, moving up or down by Tk 5.

Vegetables are a little cheaper, but he paid Tk 1,450 for a 25kg sack of old BR28 rice four days ago, against Tk 1,320 last month.

A tour of Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Bosila Bazar and Town Hall market on Friday bore out his account.

Government figures put overall inflation at the end of October at 8.27 percent, higher than the 8.17 percent of October 2025. Octane, diesel and petrol prices rose by Tk 20 per litre on Sept 21.

The national average wage growth rate stood at 7.63 percent in October, down from 7.90 percent in September and 8.05 percent in August, meaning wage growth has been slowing.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder, the size most used for cooking, was raised by Tk 223 to Tk 2,060 in November.

Rice Dearer

Fine and medium rice prices have risen by Tk 2 to 5 per kg since last week.

At Mohammadpur Krishi Market, fine rice sells for Tk 70 to Tk 85 per kg and medium for Tk 55 to Tk 64. Coarse rice is unchanged from last week at Tk 55 to Tk 60.

Nazirshail has risen the most among fine varieties, with prices climbing since the first day of November.

It now sells for Tk 85 to Tk 90 per kg on Friday, while another variety of Nazirshail goes for Tk 80.

Md Lokman, owner of Allahr Dan Chawal Bhandar in the market, said: “Paddy prices are up, and the millers have raised their rates.”

A sack has gone up by Tk 250 to Tk 300, he said. He now sells rice that cost Tk 75 for Tk 80. The Nazirshail price has risen more and has been climbing for two weeks, and the Tk 75 per kg variety now has to be sold at Tk 85.

With Nazirshail dearer, Mahbubur Rahman, a sales representative at a private company, was buying the more common Miniket-2.

“I buy rice every week. I bought Nazir-2 at Tk 80 last week. Now the same rice is Tk 85, so I’m buying Miniket at Tk 75,” he said.

At several shops in the market, Paijam sells for Tk 56 and BR28 for Tk 60 per kg among coarse and medium varieties.

The price list of the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) shows Nazirshail sold for Tk 70 to Tk 90 per kg on Thursday, up 3.23 percent from last month.

TCB data show medium rice is down 1.63 percent from last month, while coarse rice is up 2.86 percent.

Spice Prices Also Climb

Cumin sells for Tk 560 to Tk 600 per kg at the Mohammadpur market, depending on quality, up from Tk 500 to Tk 550 last week.

Small cardamom cost Tk 4,300 to Tk 5,200 per kg last week and has risen to Tk 4,600 to Tk 5,500 this week.

Buying small amounts of the two spices costs buyers even more per kg. Customer Yasmin Akter paid Tk 260 for 50g of cardamom and Tk 70 for 100g of cumin at Bismillah Departmental Store in Aziz Mohalla lane.

Local onions have held steady at Tk 40 to Tk 55 per kg.

Winter Vegetables Cheaper

Beans sold for Tk 60 to Tk 80 per kg at Town Hall market last week and went for Tk 50 to Tk 70 on Friday, a fall of Tk 10.

Cauliflower cost Tk 40 to Tk 50 per piece and cabbage Tk 50 to Tk 60 last week.

Medium-sized ones are available for Tk 30 each at the market now. Sellers say the price drop comes from higher supplies of winter vegetables.

Nurul Islam, who sells vegetables outside the main market on the east side of Town Hall Market, said: “Supplies are coming in and prices are heading down. When the bigger ones (cauliflower and cabbage) arrive, prices will fall further.”

Not every vegetable has cheapened. Long brinjal sold for Tk 60 to Tk 80 per kg and bitter gourd for Tk 60 to Tk 70 on Friday.

New potatoes sell for Tk 140 per kg, and green chilli for Tk 100 to Tk 120 depending on quality.

Egg Prices Edge Down

Egg and chicken prices also changed slightly over the past week.

A dozen brown eggs had sold for Tk 145–150 in Dhaka markets last week. On Friday, the price at Town Hall Market was Tk 135–140.

Broiler chicken was selling for Tk 180–185 per kg, down from Tk 180–190 last week. Sonali chicken was priced at Tk 250–280 per kg.

Beef was selling for Tk 800–850 per kg.