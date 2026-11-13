Bruno Fernandes rejects second Manchester United contract offer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second contract proposal from the club, casting further uncertainty over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The Portugal midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, although United have the option to extend his deal by another 12 months until 2028.

The Red Devils are keen to secure a fresh agreement with the 32-year-old instead of relying on that extension. United have held talks with his representatives in recent months. However, BBC Sport reports that Fernandes has turned down United's latest contract proposal.

Should negotiations fail to produce an agreement, United are expected to trigger the 12-month extension before Jan 1. That would allow Fernandes to negotiate a pre-contract deal with any club of his liking from the start of the year, with his contract entering its final six months.

It somehow still remains unclear when Fernandes rejected the latest offer, but a breakthrough between both parties appears unlikely in the immediate future amid uncertainty surrounding Manchester United's managerial situation.

Head coach Michael Carrick was dismissed on Thursday after the club endured their worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years.

Manchester United have appointed United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino as the Englishman's successor, with the Argentine potentially taking charge for the first time when the club heads to Merseyside to face arch rivals Liverpool on Nov 22.

The club will hope Pochettino's arrival can come in use to convince 2025 PFA Players' Player of the Year Fernandes to commit his future to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder previously came close to joining Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, but the proposed move collapsed before he eventually arrived at the theatre of dreams 6 months later.

The former Sporting midfielder has scored six goals in 13 appearances for United this season.

Fernandes Keen to Compete for Highest Honours

Rejecting two contract offers does not necessarily mean Fernandes is preparing to leave United, as negotiations often involve several proposals before an agreement is reached.

United also retained the option of extending his current deal by a year, giving both parties additional time to assess the situation and plan out the future of both parties.

Fernandes' desire to compete for the game's biggest honours could ultimately shape the negotiations. With the midfielder entering the latter phases of his career, another trophyless season at Old Trafford may force him to reassess his future.

United's failure to build on past progress, coupled with another change in the dugout, has added to the uncertainty. Fernandes is also likely to assess the impact of Pochettino's anticipated arrival first before making a decision on his future.

The Saudi Pro League pursued the Portugal international 18 months ago, but Fernandes has long been understood to favour continuing his career in European football.

Fernandes was instrumental last season, breaking the Premier League assists record and sweeping the PFA player of the year honours. His subsequent dip in form, however, could make Manchester United reluctant to commit to a long-term deal.