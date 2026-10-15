October 15, 2026

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Two Bangladeshi nationals executed in Saudi Arabia for ‘immoral act’ in mosque

The execution of Nazerul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar took place on Wednesday, Ajel reports

Two Bangladeshi nationals executed in Saudi Arabia for ‘immoral act’ in mosque
A view of the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Interior. Flickr/Jon Rawlinson

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 11:37 AM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 11:37 AM

Two Bangladeshi nationals have been executed in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region after they were convicted of committing an “immoral act” in a mosque, the Ministry of Interior says.

The two were identified as Nazerul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, according to Saudi-based electronic newspaper Ajel. Their executions were carried out on Wednesday

Security authorities apprehended the two and formally charged them after investigations.

The case was referred to a court, which found them guilty and sentenced them to death by discretionary punishment, citing the gravity of their actions and the violation of the sanctity of time and place, Ajel reports.

The verdict was later upheld and a royal order was issued for the sentence.

The ministry said the Saudi government was committed to maintaining security, upholding justice, and enforcing Islamic law against those who violate the sanctity of mosques or commit immoral acts. It also warned that anyone who attempts similar offenses will face legal consequences.

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