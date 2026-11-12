helio 150 smartphone launches at Tk 27,999

Smartphone brand helio has introduced its latest smartphone, the helio 150, to Bangladesh.

The phone, priced at Tk 27,999, has 8GB RAM, an AMOLED display and a 64MP camera, according to a media statement.

The device is powered by MediaTek’s helio G200 chipset and runs on Android 16, with a planned future upgrade to Android 17.

“One of the key highlights of the helio 150 is its 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. Featuring a resolution of 1260×2800 pixels, the display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Whether watching videos, playing games or browsing content, users can enjoy bright, vibrant and detailed visuals,” the statement says.

“Its 94 percent screen-to-body ratio further enhances the viewing experience with an expansive display. For added eye comfort, the device also incorporates flicker-free technology and advanced dimming features.”

Photo and video enthusiasts can enjoy the phone’s 64MP Rear camera, supported by Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology.

“This feature helps minimise unwanted movement and maintain stability when capturing photos and videos, particularly while moving or shooting handheld. The device also includes a 2MP macro camera. On the front, a 32MP camera ensures detailed selfies and clear video calls,” helio says.

The company also touts the 150’s substantial battery life, through its 7,000mAh Silicon Anode battery featuring 10 percent silicon content. The 44W charger supplied with the phone means it takes approximately 1 hour and 42 minutes to reach a full charge, but ensures extended usage time.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek helio G200 octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Users can also utilise an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, providing up to 16GB of expanded RAM. The storage capacity can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.

The 150 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock for security.

NFC, an infrared remote control and dual speakers are also features of the smartphone.

The infrared technology allows users to control compatible electronic devices, including televisions, air conditioners and projectors. Additionally, the smartphone offers offline voice chat with a range of up to 150 metres, enabling communication within the supported range without requiring a mobile network connection.

“This feature can be particularly useful during travel, outdoor activities and group-based activities,” the company said.

helio is offering a 15-month warranty along with an exclusive Grameenphone bundle offer for the phone, which will be available in three colour options - Classic Navy Blue, Magnetic Ash and Mint Green.

“With its modern design, immersive AMOLED display, long-lasting battery, versatile camera system, powerful processor and a range of practical smart features, the helio 150 aims to deliver an enhanced smartphone experience for users seeking a combination of style, performance and everyday convenience,” the company says.