November 04, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Gold climbs further as 22-carat price reaches Tk 224,182 per Bhori

International spot prices gain $110.33 an ounce, adding to the upward pressure on local rates

Gold climbs further as 22-carat price reaches Tk 224,182 per Bhori

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 09:29 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 09:29 PM

Gold prices in Bangladesh have risen by another Tk 3,324 per Bhori, taking the price of 22-carat bullion to Tk 224,182 in a fresh adjustment by the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).

The new rates took effect nationwide at 1:45pm on Wednesday, just two days after the previous increase. BAJUS had raised the price by Tk 3,266 on Monday, setting it at Tk 220,858 per Bhori.

The latest increase follows a volatile run of adjustments. After cutting the 22-carat rate by Tk 10,439 in four instalments earlier in October, the association raised it by Tk 2,216 on Oct 28 and Tk 1,633 the following day. It then cut Tk 7,115 over Oct 30 and 31.

Under Wednesday’s rates, 21-carat gold costs Tk 214,093 per Bhori, 18-carat Tk 183,883 and traditional-method gold Tk 150,232. Their respective increases over two days were Tk 3,150, Tk 2,683 and Tk 2,216.

A Bhori is equivalent to 11.664g. The price of hallmarked 22-carat gold is Tk 19,220 per gram.

BAJUS said it had revised prices in view of a rise in the price of pure gold in the local market.

International prices have also climbed. Spot gold rose 2.9 percent to $4,017.77 an ounce on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

At 6pm Bangladesh time, it stood at $4,040.78, up $110.33, or 2.81 percent. Monday's spot gold price, by comparison, was $3,906.81 an ounce then.

The global price had fallen below $4,000 on Oct 30 after hitting a record $5,591.61 an ounce on Jan 29. That day, Bangladesh’s 22-carat gold price reached a record Tk 286,001 per Bhori.

Silver prices remained unchanged. Hallmarked 22-carat silver is selling for Tk 300 per gram, or Tk 3,499 per Bhori.

Related Stories
Gold prices bounce back
Gold prices bounce back
Gold prices rise again
Gold prices rise again
Gold price climbs after 4 cuts
Gold price climbs after 4 cuts
Gold prices keep falling
Gold prices keep falling
Read More
West Asia to pay for Trump&#039;s midterm rout
West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Teammate defends Owono after De Miguel clash
Teammate defends Owono after De Miguel clash
Bangladesh missing from UK’s 2026 HPI visa list
Bangladesh missing from UK’s 2026 HPI visa list
Cafu hails Neymar&#039;s legacy
Cafu hails Neymar's legacy
Read More
Opinion

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain
Read More