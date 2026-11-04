Gold climbs further as 22-carat price reaches Tk 224,182 per Bhori

Gold prices in Bangladesh have risen by another Tk 3,324 per Bhori, taking the price of 22-carat bullion to Tk 224,182 in a fresh adjustment by the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).

The new rates took effect nationwide at 1:45pm on Wednesday, just two days after the previous increase. BAJUS had raised the price by Tk 3,266 on Monday, setting it at Tk 220,858 per Bhori.

The latest increase follows a volatile run of adjustments. After cutting the 22-carat rate by Tk 10,439 in four instalments earlier in October, the association raised it by Tk 2,216 on Oct 28 and Tk 1,633 the following day. It then cut Tk 7,115 over Oct 30 and 31.

Under Wednesday’s rates, 21-carat gold costs Tk 214,093 per Bhori, 18-carat Tk 183,883 and traditional-method gold Tk 150,232. Their respective increases over two days were Tk 3,150, Tk 2,683 and Tk 2,216.

A Bhori is equivalent to 11.664g. The price of hallmarked 22-carat gold is Tk 19,220 per gram.

BAJUS said it had revised prices in view of a rise in the price of pure gold in the local market.

International prices have also climbed. Spot gold rose 2.9 percent to $4,017.77 an ounce on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

At 6pm Bangladesh time, it stood at $4,040.78, up $110.33, or 2.81 percent. Monday's spot gold price, by comparison, was $3,906.81 an ounce then.

The global price had fallen below $4,000 on Oct 30 after hitting a record $5,591.61 an ounce on Jan 29. That day, Bangladesh’s 22-carat gold price reached a record Tk 286,001 per Bhori.

Silver prices remained unchanged. Hallmarked 22-carat silver is selling for Tk 300 per gram, or Tk 3,499 per Bhori.