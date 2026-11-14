November 14, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Shawn Mendes divides fans with ‘Free Palestine’ call

Critics call him uninformed, while supporters thank him for using his voice

Shawn Mendes divides fans with ‘Free Palestine’ call
Photo: Shawn Mendes/ Facebook

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 07:20 PM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 07:20 PM

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes’ call to “Free Palestine” has split his fanbase, drawing sharp rebukes from some who question his grasp of the conflict and praise from others who applaud his willingness to speak out.

The 28-year-old posted the message of solidarity with Palestine on Instagram on Thursday, addressing his 68.4 million followers and calling for an end to the killing of civilians.

"There is a genocide happening before our eyes," Mendes wrote, adding that children and families in Palestine had suffered for too long and needed help.

In the post, the “Treat You Better” singer said he had been educating himself about the issue to understand how he could make a difference. He also shared links to organisations accepting donations for humanitarian assistance.

Mendes acknowledged that speaking out could be frightening, particularly for fellow artists, but urged them to use their platforms to push for change.

He called on followers to donate, educate themselves, encourage others, challenge those in power and vote.

His remarks, however, drew criticism from some followers. Several questioned his understanding of the conflict, with one pointing to the ceasefire and disputing his use of the term "genocide". Others accused him of speaking about an issue beyond his knowledge.

The American broadcaster Fox News reported that Mendes also received considerable support, with fans thanking him for raising his voice and praising his decision to speak out.

This is not the first time Mendes has addressed Palestine. He performed at the Artists for Aid Palestine event in Los Angeles in January and spoke about the situation during a concert in Portugal last year.

The singer also condemned antisemitism while expressing heartbreak over the situation in Palestine, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Related Stories
Bella Poarch tells the story behind the algorithm
Bella Poarch tells the story behind the algorithm
‘Gulliver’s Travels’ turns 300
‘Gulliver’s Travels’ turns 300
Disney creates original witch world for ‘Hexed’
Disney creates original witch world for ‘Hexed’
Co-op staff call AI phone monitoring 'dystopian'
Co-op staff call AI phone monitoring &#039;dystopian&#039;
Read More
US floats Donbas-for-NATO deal for Ukraine: Zelensky
US floats Donbas-for-NATO deal for Ukraine: Zelensky
Naruto vs Luffy: Who wins?
Naruto vs Luffy: Who wins?
Trump may hold off strikes unless ‘Iran provokes US’
Trump may hold off strikes unless ‘Iran provokes US’
Late Japan to sink Brazil in thrilling Singapore friendly
Late Japan to sink Brazil in thrilling Singapore friendly
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More