Shawn Mendes divides fans with ‘Free Palestine’ call

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes’ call to “Free Palestine” has split his fanbase, drawing sharp rebukes from some who question his grasp of the conflict and praise from others who applaud his willingness to speak out.

The 28-year-old posted the message of solidarity with Palestine on Instagram on Thursday, addressing his 68.4 million followers and calling for an end to the killing of civilians.

"There is a genocide happening before our eyes," Mendes wrote, adding that children and families in Palestine had suffered for too long and needed help.

In the post, the “Treat You Better” singer said he had been educating himself about the issue to understand how he could make a difference. He also shared links to organisations accepting donations for humanitarian assistance.

Mendes acknowledged that speaking out could be frightening, particularly for fellow artists, but urged them to use their platforms to push for change.

He called on followers to donate, educate themselves, encourage others, challenge those in power and vote.

His remarks, however, drew criticism from some followers. Several questioned his understanding of the conflict, with one pointing to the ceasefire and disputing his use of the term "genocide". Others accused him of speaking about an issue beyond his knowledge.

The American broadcaster Fox News reported that Mendes also received considerable support, with fans thanking him for raising his voice and praising his decision to speak out.

This is not the first time Mendes has addressed Palestine. He performed at the Artists for Aid Palestine event in Los Angeles in January and spoke about the situation during a concert in Portugal last year.

The singer also condemned antisemitism while expressing heartbreak over the situation in Palestine, as reported by the Times of Israel.