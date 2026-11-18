Garment workers demanding a minimum wage have tried to block a road in Mirpur, but police dispersed them with sound grenades and tear gas shells.

The incident occurred near Mirpur-11 around 5:30pm on Wednesday, after clashes between workers and police in Kafrul and Pallabi.

Mirpur Division Deputy Commissioner Hasan Naser Rikabdar told bdnews24.com that workers had attempted to block the road but were cleared.

Earlier, clashes broke out around noon at the Mirpur-12 bus stand intersection and continued for 30 minutes.

Police pushed workers off the main road, forcing some into nearby alleys. Witness Deen Islam said sound grenades were detonated and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel deployed.

Pallabi Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hasan said workers ignored warnings and threw bricks and stones at police, who used sound grenades in self-defence.

He estimated 400 to 500 workers, possibly fewer, had taken to the streets.

Clashes also erupted in Kafrul around 8:55am near Load Star Fashion and Mid Asia Fashion factories in Mirpur-14.

Workers alleged local BNP activists had harassed female workers, triggering a confrontation. Police fired about 10 sound grenades.

Workers from the two factories, which employ around 5,100 people, disrupted production at three neighbouring garment factories and brought their workers outside.