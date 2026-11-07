How to identify your skin type, choose the right skincare routine

Choosing skincare products can be confusing when you are unsure what your skin actually needs.

A product that works well for one person may cause dryness, excess oil or irritation for another.

There are five main skin types: normal, dry, oily, combination and sensitive.

Health.com outlines a simple home test to help people determine their skin type:

• Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and pat it dry.

• Avoid applying skincare products or makeup for about 30 minutes.

• Check your face in natural light and notice how it feels.

• Press a tissue or blotting sheet against your forehead, nose, cheeks and chin to check for oil.

Skin that feels comfortable without much shine or tightness is likely normal. Tightness, roughness and flaking point to dry skin, while noticeable shine across the face may indicate oily skin.

Combination skin usually has an oily forehead, nose and chin, known as the T-zone, with normal or dry cheeks. Sensitive skin may sting, burn, flush or react easily to skincare products.

Can Skin Type Change?

Yes. Ageing can reduce natural oil production, while hot and humid weather may make skin oilier. Hormonal changes, smoking, sun damage and certain health conditions can also affect the skin.

Health.com recommends tailoring skincare to individual needs, but says every skin type requires three basics: a gentle cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30.

People with persistent dryness, irritation or other skin problems should seek advice from a dermatologist.