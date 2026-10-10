City's Anfield test, Utd's Old Trafford woes: Five Premier League questions

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca (left) and Manchester United counterpart Michael Carrick face important tests as the Premier League resumes after the international break. Photos: Reuters

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca (left) and Manchester United counterpart Michael Carrick face important tests as the Premier League resumes after the international break. Photos: Reuters

Manchester City's perfect start faces its toughest test yet, two of England's biggest clubs are already desperate for points, and Arsenal must prove their first defeat was only a stumble.

The Premier League returns on Saturday after a 19-day international break, with City leading the way on five wins from five despite the fallout from a landmark financial-rules verdict. Manchester United and Tottenham meet with both managers under pressure, while surprise contenders Brighton look to maintain their momentum.

Here are five questions heading into the weekend.

Can City Block Out the Noise?

Manchester City have barely put a foot wrong on the pitch, winning all five league matches under Enzo Maresca. But Sunday's trip to Anfield will be their first Premier League outing since an independent commission found the club guilty of more than 100 breaches of financial regulations.

City deny wrongdoing and have appealed, with potential sanctions still unresolved.

Maresca mounted a staunch defence of the club's achievements on Friday, rejecting suggestions that their titles were tainted and reiterating his faith in City's leadership.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola, meanwhile, has called for a swift resolution to the case.

Security will also be under scrutiny after supporters were urged on social media to gather for a reception for City's team bus. Merseyside Police have promised appropriate measures, mindful of the attack on City's bus before a Champions League match in 2018.

Iraola has problems of his own. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo have been ruled out after suffering injuries on international duty, joining long-term absentee Hugo Ekitike.

Their absence could open the door for 21-year-old Lewis Koumas, who Iraola says has his trust.

City arrive six points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool. Another victory would strengthen their early grip on the title race, while a home win would give Iraola's side a timely lift.

Who Can Stop the Rot at Old Trafford?

Manchester United and Tottenham entered the season hoping for fresh starts. Instead, Saturday's meeting brings together two clubs already facing uncomfortable questions.

United sit 12th with five points from five matches, while Tottenham are bottom with just two points and no victories.

Michael Carrick's side have won only once and are yet to keep a clean sheet, while Roberto De Zerbi has endured a miserable opening to his Tottenham tenure.

The international break brought further complications for United. Patrick Dorgu is expected to miss several weeks, while Benjamin Sesko is unavailable and Noussair Mazraoui remains doubtful.

There is some encouragement, however, with £65 million midfielder Carlos Baleba closing in on his competitive debut after missing the opening weeks through injury.

Tottenham could also welcome back Dejan Kulusevski, who has been included in the travelling squad following a lengthy injury absence.

Defeat would deepen the pressure on either manager, with both clubs already struggling to meet expectations.

Can Arsenal Shake Off the Brighton Blues?

Arsenal went into the break nursing their first defeat of the season, a 3-0 loss at Brighton that ended their perfect start.

Mikel Arteta's side remain second, three points behind City, but face an awkward assignment against unbeaten Leeds in Saturday's early kick-off.

Daniel Farke's newly promoted team have collected nine points from five matches, although injuries to Daniel James and Joe Rodon have weakened their options.

Arsenal have concerns of their own. Kai Havertz faces a late fitness test after suffering a hamstring problem with Germany, while Declan Rice has been managing his workload.

Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - Sept 19, 2026 Brighton and Hove Albion's Chema Andres celebrates scoring their third goal with Luka Vuskovic REUTERS/Tony O Brien

Viktor Gyokeres is in line for his first Premier League start of the season after scoring four goals for Sweden during the international break.

The Gunners have dominated recent meetings with Leeds, winning nine of their last 10 league encounters and drawing the other.

But another setback would raise uncomfortable questions about Arsenal's ability to maintain the consistency required for a successful title defence.

Can Alonso Stop Chelsea's Slide?

Chelsea's appointment of Xabi Alonso promised a fresh direction, but the Spaniard's early weeks at Stamford Bridge have produced more questions than answers.

The Blues have failed to win their last three Premier League matches, culminating in a 3-0 defeat to Brentford before the international break.

More worrying is their defensive record. Chelsea have conceded 12 goals in five games, more than any other side in the division, despite Alonso's attempts to reshape the team's playing style.

Saturday's home meeting with Bournemouth offers an opportunity to arrest that slide, although the international break has brought further concerns over the fitness of key players.

Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo are among those whose availability has been in doubt, potentially complicating Alonso's attempts to find a settled line-up.

Football - Premier League - Brentford v Chelsea - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - September 18, 2026 Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso reacts REUTERS

Bournemouth have problems of their own, having failed to win a league match under Marco Rose, but Chelsea's recent vulnerability offers the visitors encouragement.

Another failure to win would leave Alonso facing increasingly uncomfortable questions about how quickly his ideas can take hold at Stamford Bridge.

Will Glasner Return As a Hero or Villain?

Oliver Glasner's return to Selhurst Park on Sunday promises one of the weekend's most emotionally charged encounters.

The Austrian led Crystal Palace to unprecedented success, winning the FA Cup, Conference League and Community Shield before leaving for Nottingham Forest.

Yet his reunion comes amid lingering bitterness over Palace's demotion from the Europa League last season following a dispute over UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

Forest's involvement in the dispute, followed by Glasner's move to the club, has heightened tensions between the two sides.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has urged supporters to give their former manager a warm reception, but Glasner accepts that some may greet him with boos.

In an interview with The Guardian, Glasner insisted there had been no plan for him to join Forest when he decided against extending his Palace contract.

His successor, Pierre Sage, is still searching for his first home league victory, while Forest have also endured an uneven start under Glasner.

The result will matter to both clubs, but the reception awaiting the Austrian may provide the afternoon's most memorable moment.