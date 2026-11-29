The government has directed 15 companies under the Power Division to strengthen security at critical power installations following attacks on a Palli Bidyut substation in Rajshahi and an office in Gopalganj.

The directive was issued in letters sent to the companies' managing directors on Sunday by the Power Division's Company Affairs-1 branch.

It ordered the companies to maintain an uninterrupted power supply and ensure the security of power generation, transmission and distribution facilities.

The companies include Power Grid Bangladesh, DPDC, DESCO, NESCO, WZPDCL, RPCL, APSCL, EGCB, CPGCBL, NWPGCL, BRPL, BIFPCL, BCPCL, BCRECL and RNPL.

Separately, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has directed its officials to tighten security at power plants, substations, construction sites and warehouses.

The instructions include restricting unauthorised entry, verifying visitors’ identities, maintaining round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and increasing security patrols.

The directives come amid a series of attacks, arson and clashes across the country in recent days, including incidents targeting public infrastructure.

Attacks on Power Infrastructure

A Palli Bidyut substation in Kharkhari of Rajshahi’s Paba Upazila came under attack on Friday and Saturday, with a fire breaking out on the second day. Power supply was temporarily disrupted.

Officials of Rajshahi Palli Bidyut Samity said the attacks had created fear among staff.

Md Main Uddin, executive engineer of West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL) Gopalganj power supply division, said the office was vandalised on Nov 19, leaving staff afraid to work amid fears of further attacks.