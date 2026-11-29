Football - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool - Nov 29, 2026 - Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong looks dejected after scoring Everton’s first with an own goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Football - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool - Nov 29, 2026 - Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong looks dejected after scoring Everton’s first with an own goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool and Everton shared the points after a thrilling 1-1 draw in the 249th Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, as English football's longest-running top-flight rivalry produced another rip-roaring contest.

A superb early strike from Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool the lead before Jeremie Frimpong's unfortunate own goal drew Everton level, and neither side could find a winner, leaving Liverpool fourth on 22 points while Everton are eighth on 17.

The Reds struck in the fifth minute when Everton failed to clear inside the penalty area and Florian Wirtz reacted to flick the loose ball into the path of Szoboszlai, whose superb finish with the outside of his boot beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The hosts responded in the 25th minute when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's dangerous delivery from a free kick caused panic in the Liverpool box and Frimpong stretched out a leg in an attempt to intervene but diverted the ball into his own net.

The game kicked off a busy day in the Premier League with six games. League leaders Arsenal host third-placed Manchester City, who are six points off the pace, in Sunday's late game.