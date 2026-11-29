Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, attends a faction meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Nov 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, attends a faction meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Nov 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Israel's centre-right Yashar party, appeared to play down the prospects of forming a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the two men held two-hour talks in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Rather than joining forces with Netanyahu, Eisenkot, a former military chief, appears more likely to form a governing coalition with parties seeking to oust the veteran premier, political analysts have said.

Sunday's meeting was their second this month, although the first had been described as a security briefing for Eisenkot. The talks followed an inconclusive Oct 27 election that left neither man with a clear path to power.

"The discussion was businesslike, with both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them," Netanyahu and Eisenkot said in a joint statement, without elaborating.

Israel's Channel 12 news later reported that no further meetings were planned. It quoted Eisenkot as telling Netanyahu: "I'm committed to my partners in the bloc. You're welcome to join after the government is formed."

A spokesperson for Eisenkot confirmed the report.

Netanyahu said on Saturday that he would be willing to temporarily relinquish power in a unity government led by Eisenkot. Israel's longest-serving prime minister offered to take the second position in a rotation agreement under any deal between his Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar.

Deadline for Talks

Israel's president tasked Eisenkot with trying to form a government after the election. He has until Dec 6 to do so, with the possibility of a 14-day extension.

Last week, Eisenkot signed coalition agreements with the left-wing Democrats and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, whose support could bring him closer to a majority in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Eisenkot and his potential partners won a combined 48 seats in the election, well short of a majority in the 120-seat parliament. Netanyahu's Likud and its alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties secured 53 seats.

If Netanyahu and Eisenkot fail to agree on a unity government, Eisenkot could form a coalition with possible support from ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Arab parties.

Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, said after Sunday's meeting that the Israeli public was behind Eisenkot.

"Now is the time to form a government that will bring real change...," he wrote in a post on X.