Filmmaker Atiq Zaman has been arrested in Dhaka over his alleged involvement with the Awami League, which is barred from political activities.

Police said he was detained at Mohakhali on Saturday.

Banani Police chief Mohammad Salahuddin told bdnews24.com that Atiq was the cultural affairs secretary of the Awami League’s Ward No. 20 unit in Banani.

Filmmaker Redoan Rony has called for Atiq’s release in a Facebook post, saying he was taken to Banani Police Station on Saturday.

Rony, who praised Atiq’s professional integrity and talent, said he had known him since he began his career in the film industry.

“Atiq was just a young man when he came into filmmaking, but from the very beginning, he was always mindful of one thing -- honesty and dedication,” Rony wrote.

“He is immensely talented as a filmmaker, and it is rare to come across someone as honest as him.”

Rony said it was deeply upsetting to see Atiq arrested after being drawn into what he described as political complications.

He also expressed concern about Atiq’s health, saying the filmmaker was physically unwell.

“I hope his life is not thrown into disarray through a harassing case when he has committed no offence. A talented filmmaker like Atiq should not have to face this,” Rony wrote, ending his post with a call for Atiq’s release.

Atiq is a Bangladeshi filmmaker and director whose work includes the web films “Jahan”, released in 2023, and “Meu”, which premiered on Mar 5 this year.