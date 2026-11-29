A pyroclastic flow discovered at 6,148 meters below sea level in the western Pacific Ocean in a part of the Mariana Trench called the Challenger Deep, seen in this 2024 image taken by a camera aboard the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Jason/Medea. The image was released on Nov 24, 2026. Dr Robert J Stern/US National Science Foundation/Handout via REUTERS

A pyroclastic flow discovered at 6,148 meters below sea level in the western Pacific Ocean in a part of the Mariana Trench called the Challenger Deep, seen in this 2024 image taken by a camera aboard the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Jason/Medea. The image was released on Nov 24, 2026. Dr Robert J Stern/US National Science Foundation/Handout via REUTERS

An international team of marine geologists using a remotely operated submarine in an abyss in the western Pacific Ocean has found evidence of the deepest-known explosive volcanic eruption on Earth, at a depth of up to 6,500 metres (4 miles).

The researchers travelled to the Mariana Trench, one of the deepest oceanic valleys on the planet, to deploy a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) called Jason/Medea. They used it to study the trench walls around Challenger Deep, the deepest-known point on the seabed.

The vehicle observed and collected pyroclastic rocks, which are telltale evidence of explosive volcanic eruptions. They are made up of ejected rock fragments and volcanic glass.

"The key findings are the discovery of recent igneous activity near the trench," said geologist Robert Stern, professor emeritus at the University of Texas at Dallas and a visiting researcher at UCLA, who led the study published in the journal Frontiers in Earth Science.

"Pyroclastic rocks are well known from volcanic eruptions on land and even in the shallow ocean, but they aren't known from as deep as we discovered them," Stern said.

The Mariana Trench formed through a process called plate tectonics, involving the movement of large plates that make up Earth's surface. The trench marks a subduction zone, where one tectonic plate dives beneath another.

Large volcanoes typically form above these zones, generally 200 to 300km from the trench. But the pyroclastic rocks discovered by the researchers were found within the trench itself.

The ROV explored a 550km stretch of a geological structure known as a forearc, which forms part of the upper tectonic plate between the trench and a line of seafloor volcanoes.

"The ROV was our principal research tool used for looking at and collecting samples from the seafloor down to 6,500m (4 miles)," Stern said.

"We had a total of 10 dives, seven of which were in the forearc around the Challenger Deep. The other three were in shallower waters near Guam because of weather conditions."

The collected rocks contained broken fragments of rock and volcanic glass cemented together in a relatively strong matrix of finer-grained material.

"This is unmistakably the product of a volcanic eruption. We did not see any eruption, and we have not yet found the vents from which the pyroclastic rocks erupted," Stern said.

The age of the rocks remains unknown, although they appear relatively recent in geological terms, he said.

Researchers are now trying to understand how explosive eruptions could occur at such depths, where water pressure is immense.

"The intense pressures at the depths that these submarine volcanoes erupted makes the eruption style different than it would be on land or in shallow water, where the pressures are much lower," Stern said.