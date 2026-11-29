Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales meets artists during a visit to The Hugo Burge Foundation, in Greenlaw, south-east of Edinburgh, Scotland on Nov 26, 2026. ANDY BUCHANAN/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales meets artists during a visit to The Hugo Burge Foundation, in Greenlaw, south-east of Edinburgh, Scotland on Nov 26, 2026. ANDY BUCHANAN/Pool via REUTERS

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, has spoken about the struggles and fears she faced during cancer treatment in one of the most revealing films about a British royal, saying she hopes it will help others living with or recovering from the disease.

In the documentary, which will be broadcast on BBC television on Sunday, the 44-year-old princess, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, is seen crying as she listens to messages from her three children during a charity challenge to climb Britain's three highest peaks in 24 hours, which she describes as a "pilgrimage".

"They gave me the reason to get out of the hospital. They're going to give me the reason to finish this challenge," she tells her brother James Middleton tearfully, after he plays recordings from George, 13, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight, halfway through the challenge.

Cancer Found after Surgery

Kate announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer after tests following major abdominal surgery detected the disease. The announcement came shortly after it was revealed that her father-in-law, King Charles, also had cancer. She is now in remission after a course of chemotherapy.

The documentary offers an unusually intimate glimpse into Kate's private life and that of her family, showing the physical and mental toll of her illness.

It follows her as she takes on the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon, the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales. She completed the challenge in June to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

"I set out on this challenge to explore life after diagnosis," she told reporters at a screening earlier this week.

"As a solitary experience, in a way, as a pilgrimage ... My hope is that this film will encourage compassion, showing the real value in standing alongside one another in the hardest of times."

Through voiceovers, conversations during the challenge and footage of meetings with other cancer patients, Kate describes confronting her own mortality and says it was "very hard to go back to the person you were before".

She also recalls the difficulties of being in hospital.

"You haven't got fresh air, no greenery around you. It's very stark and alien and stripped back," she says. "The darkness was a really scary, disorientating experience. I think I was sort of in and out of consciousness. It was a really dark time."

Some of the film's most emotional moments centre on her children. Kate says that simply having them beside her is enough: "Just being next to them, alongside them is enough. To be held."

"Hello, mummy. I really love you and I hope you do well going up the mountain," Louis says in his recorded message. "Remember, I'm always in your heart with you, and I love you very much."

Kate said the project was intended to give something back to those who cared for her and support others navigating life with cancer. She acknowledged that her experience was different from that of many others and that her words could not lessen "the grief and pain that so many face".

"But for the days given back to me, I do hope to remind people that whatever road you face, whatever challenge ahead, you are not alone," she said. "And that beauty and joy can still be found, even amidst the darkest of times."

The documentary airs on the BBC on Nov 29, followed by broadcasts on NBC in the United States, Channel 9 in Australia, and CTV and Noovo in Canada.