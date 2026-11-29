Patrice Muyisa Kokota wears his personal protective equipment (PPE) before attending patients inside the isolation ward at the Ebola Treatment Center of the Kitatumba Reference Hospital, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in Kitatumba neighborhood and medical hub in Butembo, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 18, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

Patrice Muyisa Kokota wears his personal protective equipment (PPE) before attending patients inside the isolation ward at the Ebola Treatment Center of the Kitatumba Reference Hospital, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in Kitatumba neighborhood and medical hub in Butembo, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 18, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 6,000 people, government data showed on Saturday, as the deadly disease continues to outpace containment efforts.

Congo's 17th Ebola outbreak, the worst in the country's history, was declared on May 15 and is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

Government figures showed on Saturday that the death toll had risen to 6,025, while confirmed cases had reached 12,254 across eight provinces.

The ongoing outbreak in Congo is dwarfed only by the 2014-2016 West African Ebola outbreak, which infected more than 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000 across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Official data show the disease has been spreading and killing twice as quickly. Health experts cite chronic funding shortages, mistrust of health facilities and widespread insecurity as major obstacles to containing the outbreak.

The World Health Organization earlier in November said several health workers had been trapped inside a hospital for three days amid fierce fighting in the northeastern province of Ituri.

Many Patients Die before Reaching Care

The current outbreak's fatality ratio remains high at 49 percent, as many patients arrive at health facilities late or avoid seeking care altogether.

More than 60 percent of deaths continue to occur outside treatment centres, according to data presented by Africa CDC earlier in November.

Deaths in the community are particularly concerning because they indicate that patients were not properly isolated and may have infected others before dying.

A Reuters analysis of satellite imagery found that the official death toll may be substantially underestimated in two of Congo's hardest-hit areas.