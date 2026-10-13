CUET vice-chancellor blockaded inside office for 21 hours

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Vice-Chancellor Prof Sk Shariful Alam and 11 others have been locked inside the Vice Chancellor's Office for 21 hours.

Protesting students padlocked the main gate of the administrative building at 12:30pm on Monday.

At the time, 12 people, including the VC, CUET branch Chhatra Dal leaders and CUET alumni, were inside the building. One of them was removed from the blocked building at night as he felt unwell.

At 10am on Tuesday, the vice-chancellor told bdnews24.com: "Most of those who are here are feeling unwell as all utility services in the building, including water and electricity, have been shut down since yesterday. Many of their mobile phones have lost power. The rest will lose access to their mobile phones soon.

"If they don't get a power bank, they won't be able to contact their families. One of my mobile phones has also turned off. Another is working, but it won't be working for long."

Stating that one of the people trapped in the building fell ill during night, he said: "The doctor and ambulance came at night. As one person was in bad physical condition, he was taken out in an ambulance."

"But they (the protesting students) blocked them from taking him off the campus. Later, at 4am, they were able to take him to the city."

Around 1:30am, reports came that someone had fallen ill inside the building. Later, Dr Md Abdullah of the CUET Medical Centre went to the location. Journalists also entered the building alongside him.

The doctor checked the blood pressure of Engineer Shahriar, a CUET alumnus. It was found to be high. It was advised that he be taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Asked about his own physical condition, Vice-Chancellor Shariful said: "I am healthy. Two of our alumni members are suffering from complications due to high blood pressure, o we have called an ambulance and a doctor.

"Since we have been blockaded for a long time, everyone is feeling sick and tired. Some are suffering from breathing difficulties."

Students protesting for the reinstatement of former vice-chancellor Prof Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem locked the main gate of the administrative building around 12:30pm on Monday.

The protesting students held a press conference on the campus at night and demanded the resignation of the current vice-chancellor. They said that if the vice-chancellor resigns and leaves, the building will be unlocked. Otherwise, the blockade will continue until the previous vice-chancellor is reinstated.

Around 11pm, Raozan Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Anching Marma went to the vice-chancellor's building. There, he spoke to the protesting students and requested that the building's water and electricity be turned on before leaving.

Vice-Chancellor Shariful told bdnews24.com that he has been in contact with the administration since Tuesday morning to arrange their exit from the building.