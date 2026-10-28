October 28, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

The disclosure about the rising cost of the Iran war comes as Republicans wrestle with the political fallout of the unpopular conflict

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate
FILE PHOTO: An F/A-18 fighter jet lands on the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 10:19 AM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 10:19 AM

The US military has spent over $47 billion so far to prosecute the war in Iran, more than 25 percent higher than the Defense Department's estimate in July, according to Pentagon data obtained by Reuters.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its estimate, which has not been shared publicly.

The disclosure about the rising cost of the Iran war comes as Republicans wrestle with the political fallout of the unpopular conflict ahead of the Nov 3 election that will determine control of Congress for the next two years.

The war's impact on global energy costs has weighed on support for Republican candidates and hurt President Donald Trump's approval ratings. Trump's Republican Party holds a narrow majority in both chambers of Congress.

The Pentagon's latest estimate was tied to the operational costs of carrying out the war, with a projected cost of more than $29 billion to replace expended munitions used in the conflict.

More than $6 billion would be needed to replace military equipment and so-called "platform losses," which include the loss of aircraft including many drones lost during the war.

Trump launched the Iran war jointly with Israel in February, predicting that the conflict would last a short time.

Trump's initial strategy in the Iran war focused on first using expensive, high-end precision missiles to bomb Iran's defences so it could later use less expensive munitions, including gravity bombs like the air-launched JDAMs, which are plentiful.

But an April ceasefire gave time for Iran to dig out underground storage facilities, bringing back online some Iranian defences, as well as missiles and drones that had been inaccessible.

Trump has since imposed a naval blockade on Iran to starve it of oil export revenue and held out the possibility of restarting combat operations after the midterm elections. US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the Pentagon has been planning to restart heavy fighting if ordered to do so.

The latest Pentagon estimate compares to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's July estimate of $37.5 billion for the cost of the war.

While the figures include a host of operational costs, from flight operations to cyber support, the US military's Iran war cost estimates did not clearly account for the massive expense expected to repair damage to US bases sustained by Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Related Stories
Sri Lanka aids 40 Iranian sailors
Sri Lanka aids 40 Iranian sailors
October 4, 2026
IRAN-CRISIS/THAILAND-USA
US carrier George HW Bush arrives in Thailand
US carrier George HW Bush arrives in Thailand
Iran war cost hits $38bn: CBO
Iran war cost hits $38bn: CBO
Read More
RFK Jr draws flak over his anti-Arab remarks
RFK Jr draws flak over his anti-Arab remarks
Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
10-man Arsenal stunned by Fleetwood in League Cup
10-man Arsenal stunned by Fleetwood in League Cup
ASEAN envoy to lead humanitarian mission to Myanmar
ASEAN envoy to lead humanitarian mission to Myanmar
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever
Read More