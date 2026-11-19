A Chattogram court has sentenced former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed in a case filed over the alleged embezzlement and laundering of Tk 250 million from United Commercial Bank (UCBL).

Javed’s wife Rukmila Zaman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Mizanur Rahman delivered the verdict at 11:30am on Thursday.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Mokarram Hossain said after the verdict, “Former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed has been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison and fined Tk 500 million as the charges of embezzlement and money laundering were proven.

“Of the accused in the case, 17 have been sentenced and 19 have been acquitted.”

The defendant’s lawyer Prakriti Chowdhury Chhotan said, “Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on the money laundering charge and five years in prison on the embezzlement charge. His wife Rukmila Zaman has been sentenced to five years in prison on both charges, for a total of 10 years.

“We are unsatisfied [with the verdict] and will appeal to the High Court.”

Four of the accused were present when the verdict was announced. One of them was acquitted.

The case accused Javed and 31 others, including his wife and siblings, on charges of embezzling and laundering Tk 250 million from United Commercial Bank (UCBL).

On Jul 24, 2025, Mashiur Rahman, deputy director of the ACC Head Office, filed the case at the Chattogram District Office as the plaintiff.