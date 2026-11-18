Bangladesh University of Engineering and technology (BUET) has postponed its admission test to Feb 1 after the High Court ordered public universities to suspend entrance examinations until Dec 31.

Dhaka University plans to appeal.

BUET admission committee chief Kamrul Hasan said on Wednesday that the academic council had approved the new date.

The test was originally set for Jan 16, with applications due to open on Nov 21. A schedule has not been announced.

The High Court bench of Justice Ahmed Sohel and SM Iftekhar Uddin Mahamud issued the order to give students who failed their HSC exams another chance.

They are to sit admission tests after retaking their exams within a month.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor ABM Obaidul Islam said the university would retain its schedule while challenging the order.

Applications run from Nov 11 to 25, with tests scheduled for Dec 5-26.

He said postponement risked session backlogs, recalling it took nearly four years to clear those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keeping students who have passed waiting for those who failed one or more subjects is not the right decision,” he said.