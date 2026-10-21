Bangladesh bat first against Afghanistan in must-win clash

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in Sharjah as the Tigers chase a place in the final of the ODI tri-series.

Stand-in captain Towhid Hridoy announced three changes to the lineup for Wednesday's clash, bringing in Aliss Al Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Parvez Hossain Emon. They are replacing Rishad Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain and Nurul Hasan.

Aliss will be making his debut, while Emon is set to take over wicketkeeping duties from Nurul.

Bangladesh face a difficult qualification equation after suffering a 99-run defeat to Zimbabwe in their opening match. Having chosen to bat first, they must win by at least 41 runs to reach the final.

Hridoy said he would assess the conditions before deciding on a target.

"First of all, we need to assess the wicket. Then we can decide what it will be. Probably we will try to get a good start," he said at the toss.

Asked about the mood in the dressing room, Hridoy said the players needed to have confidence in their abilities.

"Everything is okay. We just need to believe in ourselves. If we have the ability and can utilise it, then it will be okay."

Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah said he would also have chosen to bat first.

He made two changes, bringing in Yamin Ahmadzai and Bilal Sami in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Zia-ur-Rehman.

The teams batting first won both previous matches in the series, although those games were played in Abu Dhabi rather than Sharjah.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy (capt), Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Aliss Al Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah (capt), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Bilal Sami.