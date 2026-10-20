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NASA volunteers complete 365 days in simulated Mars mission in Houston

They help NASA study how humans can survive and work during long-duration missions far from Earth

NASA volunteers complete 365 days in simulated Mars mission in Houston
The four members of NASA's CHAPEA mission 2, from left, Ellen Ellis, Ross Elder, James Spicer, and Matthew Montgomery, pose together inside the simulated Mars habitat at Johnson Space Center in Houston. Photo: NASA

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 01:35 PM

Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 01:35 PM

Four volunteers have completed 365 days in isolation inside a simulated Mars habitat in Houston, as NASA studies how humans can survive and work during long-duration missions far from Earth.

The crew members of NASA's Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) Mission 2 have spent the past year inside a 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Texas’s Houston, India Today reported.

Their 378-day mission is designed to replicate the challenges of living and working on Mars without leaving Earth.

The volunteers entered the habitat on Oct 19, 2025, and are scheduled to emerge on Oct 31.

The crew comprises Ross Elder, the mission commander; Ellen Ellis, the medical officer; Matthew Montgomery, the science officer; and James Spicer, the flight engineer.

Life in a Simulated Mars Habitat

During the mission, the crew followed routines designed to reflect the demands of a future expedition to Mars. They grew crops, managed limited supplies, conducted scientific activities and carried out simulated extravehicular activities, similar to spacewalks on the Martian surface.

Communication with the outside world was deliberately restricted. The crew stayed in touch with family members through email, with simulated delays reflecting the time required for signals to travel between Earth and Mars.

The experiment aims to help researchers understand how isolation, limited resources and delayed communication affect astronauts' physical health, psychological well-being and performance during extended missions.

“We are extremely proud of the crew for their commitment and achievements over the last year on such a fast-paced, highly demanding mission,” said Grace Douglas, CHAPEA principal investigator.

What NASA Hopes to Learn

NASA scientists will analyse health and performance data collected during the mission to determine how astronauts can remain healthy, productive and capable of making decisions independently during prolonged journeys far from Earth.

The findings could help the agency design food and exercise systems, plan medical and psychological support, and develop decision-making tools for situations in which astronauts cannot immediately consult mission control.

Communication delays between Earth and Mars can reach 45 minutes each way.

Michael Stenger, chief scientist for NASA's Human Research Program, said the experiment would help researchers understand the requirements of year-long missions, including medical and psychological care when communications are delayed.

After leaving the habitat, the crew will reconnect with their families before undergoing two weeks of post-mission medical evaluations and scientific debriefings, said the Indian outlet.

The findings could inform NASA's preparations for future crewed missions to Mars, as well as sustained human operations on the Moon.

Although the experiment cannot reproduce every danger of the Martian environment, it provides researchers with a controlled setting to study the human challenges of exploring worlds beyond Earth.

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