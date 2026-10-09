Leader backing autorickshaw drivers' demands owns 700 vehicles: DNCC administrator

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Safiqul Islam Khan has said that a political leader who urged the government to meet autorickshaw drivers' demands himself owns 700 autorickshaws, in an apparent reference to Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar.

He made the claim on Friday morning at a programme to paint July-themed artwork on metro rail pillars between Mirpur-12 and Agargaon.

Safiqul said, "The secretary general of a major political party said the government should accept the demands of autorickshaw drivers.

"...That is a ridiculous statement. A subsequent inquiry apparently found that the leader owns 700 autorickshaws. We believe people cannot keep getting away with it by changing their colours time and again."

On Oct 5, Jamaat leader Porwar said: "I believe the government should accept the demands made by autorickshaw drivers."

Arguing that freedom did not mean people could act as they pleased, Safiqul said, "We had promised that if the BNP government took charge of the country, it would deliver full democracy and an independent Bangladesh. That does not mean people can do whatever they want.

"On that day, we saw leaders and activists of various political parties taking part in the name of the autorickshaw movement. There is not a single person in Bangladesh who would take to the streets to demonstrate in support of autorickshaws.

"Who were those people that day? Men with long beards and caps. Their political identities have already come to light, with arrows pointing them out."

In an apparent reference to Jamaat-e-Islami, Safiqul also alleged that a political party was trying to encourage pavement hawkers to engage in "unethical activities".

"We have all the documents and information," he said.

On Sept 30, the DNCC launched a drive to clear illegally occupied pavements in Mirpur. During the removal of shops, an excavator struck an electrical wire, severing it and triggering a fire. Hawkers then clashed with police and city corporation staff.

Three garbage trucks were set on fire, while police vehicles, an excavator and several buses were vandalised. Journalists were also allegedly attacked. Several people, including police personnel, were injured.

Safiqul said, "I said that day that if anyone tried to play games over the pavements or occupy them again, they would have to do so over my dead body.

"Today, I want to tell the people of Mirpur and the rest of the city that if anyone tries to hatch another conspiracy, I am ready to resist it alongside the residents gathered here."

He said a monitoring team had been formed to oversee pavements cleared of illegal occupation.

"Team members are monitoring the areas every morning and evening. We will free the pavements in every part of Dhaka city from illegal occupation."