November 13, 2026

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Three more children with measles symptoms die in Sylhet

The number of deaths among patients treated for measles and measles-like symptoms in the division has risen to 217

Three more children with measles symptoms die in Sylhet

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 04:12 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 04:12 PM

Three more children with measles-like symptoms have died in Sylhet Division while receiving treatment at hospitals.

They died at two hospitals between Thursday morning and Friday morning, Assistant Director of the Sylhet Directorate General of Health Services Mohammad Nur-e-Alam Shamim said.

The children were identified by their single names as Maisha, aged four months and 17 days, from Sylhet Sadar Upazila; Arfin, 11 months, from Jagannathpur Upazila in Sunamganj; and Omar, nine months, son of Abdul Aziz of Habiganj Sadar Upazila.

Maisha and Arfin were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, while Omar was receiving treatment at Habiganj District Hospital.

According to a report by the Sylhet Health Department, 558 patients with measles-like symptoms were receiving treatment at different hospitals across the division as of Thursday morning. A total of 168 patients were admitted to various hospitals in the preceding 24 hours.

The report said 217 people died in Sylhet division with measles or measles-like symptoms so far. Laboratory tests confirmed measles in 10 of them, while the others died with symptoms of the disease.

It also said laboratory tests had confirmed measles in 1,312 people in the division between Jan 1 and the latest reporting period.

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