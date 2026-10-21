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Three of a family burnt in Tongi ‘gas leak explosion’

The victims suffer burns covering 85 percent to 95 percent of their bodies, a doctor says

Three of a family burnt in Tongi ‘gas leak explosion’

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 21 Oct 2026, 12:29 PM

Updated : 21 Oct 2026, 12:29 PM

A family of three has been burnt in an explosion said to have been caused by a gas leak near Cherag Ali Market in Gazipur’s Tongi.

The incident happened around 6am on Wednesday, said Sultan Mahmud Shikder, resident physician of the emergency department at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

All three are in a critical condition, he said.

The cause of the leak is being investigated, and efforts are under way to learn more, the doctor said.

The victims were identified only as Lalchan, 60, Tanisha, 16, and Nasima, 50.

Lalchan has burns covering 95 percent of his body, Tanisha 86 percent and Nasima 85 percent, according to Dr Sultan.

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