Nearly 8,000 children killed in Bangladesh road crashes since 2020: Road Safety Foundation

Nearly 8,000 children were killed in road accidents across Bangladesh between 2020 and September 2026, with poor road and transport management and a lack of awareness of traffic laws contributing to the toll.

The Road Safety Foundation recorded 7,963 child deaths in a report released on Wednesday, based on information from nine national dailies, 17 online news portals, electronic media and its own data.

Of the children killed, the highest number -- 2,958 -- were motorcycle passengers or pillion riders. Another 2,812 died after being hit by vehicles while crossing or walking along roads, while 2,193 were killed as passengers in different types of vehicles.

Age-wise, teenagers aged 13 to 17 accounted for the largest share, with 3,547 deaths. A total of 2,884 children aged six to 12 and 1,532 children aged up to five also died in road accidents during the period.

The report found that 2,513 children were killed while travelling to or from educational institutions, while 962 died in accidents while playing on roads near their homes.

Rural roads recorded the highest number of child deaths, at 2,713. The toll stood at 2,082 on regional roads, 1,974 on highways and 1,194 on urban roads.

Afternoons were the deadliest period, accounting for 33.07 percent of child deaths. Mornings accounted for 27.22 percent, while 22.76 percent occurred around midday.

The non-governmental organisation attributed child deaths to transport systems that are not child-friendly, a lack of awareness and training on road safety, vehicles being driven by unskilled and underage drivers, and inadequate medical care for injured children.

The organisation said the high toll on rural roads was linked to roads running close to homes and road users failing to follow traffic rules.

To prevent child deaths, it called for the immediate implementation of the Road Transport Act 2018, action against unskilled drivers and stronger measures to make roads safer for children.