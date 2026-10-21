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Iraq closes Sheeb border crossing with Iran for urgent security reasons, sources say

The crossing is a major route for trade and travel between the neighbouring countries

Iraq closes Sheeb border crossing with Iran for urgent security reasons, sources say
Photo: Reuters

Reuters

Published : 21 Oct 2026, 01:30 PM

Updated : 21 Oct 2026, 01:30 PM

Iraq has closed the Sheeb border crossing with Iran to passengers, vehicles and commercial trucks until further notice, two sources at the crossing said on Wednesday.

Another source said the decision has been taken to check the security arrangements inside the crossing.

The Sheeb crossing is one of the main entry points for goods and travellers between the two countries.

Iraq ordered the closure of another crossing with Iran, Shalamcheh, in September as a precaution after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, two security sources said at the time. Riyadh said the drones had been launched from Iraq.

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