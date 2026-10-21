Rajshahi divisional commissioner made OSD after airport video goes ‘viral’

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Yusuf Ali has been withdrawn and attached to the public administration ministry as an officer on special duty (OSD), after a video spread of him trying to embrace the prime minister at Rajshahi airport.

The order, issued on Tuesday night, does not specify a reason for his withdrawal, saying only that it takes effect immediately in the public interest.

The position of OSD is often seen as a disciplinary measure, with those in the post having no work to do either in the policymaking or implementation process of the government.

Divisional commissioner’s office sources confirmed that Ali held a brief meeting with senior officials upon receiving the order before handing over responsibilities to Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Rezaul Alam Sarkar around 11pm and leaving Rajshahi.

The administrative action follows Tarique Rahman's visit to Rajshahi on Tuesday, during which Ali reportedly attempted to hug the head of government while seeing him off at Shah Makhdum Airport in the evening, sparking online backlash.

A 14-second video clip shows the premier shaking hands with lined-up police and administration officials before Ali steps forward, extending one arm behind Tarique's back in an apparent attempt to embrace him.

The prime minister stepped back to stop him, advising the official to remain in line.

The clip drew heavy criticism across social media platforms overnight over the protocol breach, though official documentation does not explicitly link the transfer order to the incident.

Repeated attempts to reach Yusuf Ali on his official mobile went unanswered.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md Habibur Rahman picked up, but said he would respond later and cut the call.

On Wednesday morning, Mobashwer Ali, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Rajshahi metropolitan unit, wrote on Facebook: “Rajshahi’s divisional commissioner has become OSD after breaking protocol to try to hug the prime minister!”

Earlier, a case was filed on Aug 18 against Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists over protests and vandalism in Natore linked to the results of recruitment of Family Card data collectors and supervisors.

The next day, the then Natore deputy commissioner Asma Shaheen and Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner ANM Bazlur Rashid were withdrawn and attached to the ministry.

Ali was appointed Rajshahi’s divisional commissioner that day. He has now been withdrawn too, about two months after taking charge.