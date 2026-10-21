October 21, 2026

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Birth, death registration suspended for 7 days

Maintenance of the registration system will continue from 6am on Oct 19 to 6am on Oct 25, authorities say

Birth, death registration suspended for 7 days

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 21 Oct 2026, 12:55 PM

Updated : 21 Oct 2026, 12:55 PM

Online birth and death registration will be suspended for seven days for software maintenance.

The Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration announced the pause in a notice on Monday.

It said maintenance of the Birth and Death Registration System (BDRIS) will continue from 6am on Oct 19 to 6am on Oct 25.

Due to this, all activities related to birth and death registration will be closed during the period.

The notice has been sent to the relevant departments including the city corporations, deputy commissioners, Upazila executive officers, municipalities, cantonment boards and all registration offices.

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