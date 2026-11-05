November 05, 2026

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Dhaka air quality ranks 5th worst among world’s major cities

Dhaka recorded an air quality index (AQI) level of 171 on Thursday

Dhaka air quality ranks 5th worst among world’s major cities

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 10:45 AM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 10:45 AM

Dhaka recorded an air quality index (AQI) level of 171, placing it fifth on the list of the world’s most polluted major cities on Thursday morning, according to IQAir.

IQAir, a Swiss-based air quality technology and environmental organisation, operates the world's largest real-time air quality monitoring and data platform tracking live air quality index (AQI), PM2.5 concentrations, and six key pollutants.

The ranking was based on air quality data recorded between 8am and 9am on Nov 5, 2026.

Pakistan’s Lahore topped the list with an AQI of 338, putting it in the “hazardous” category, while India’s capital Delhi ranked second with a score of 270, classified as “very unhealthy”.

Kolkata, another Indian city, stood third with an AQI of 201, also in the “very unhealthy” category. Pakistan’s Karachi ranked fourth with a score of 174, classified as “unhealthy”.

Dhaka followed Karachi in fifth place with an AQI of 171, also indicating “unhealthy” air quality.

China’s Beijing ranked sixth with an AQI of 164, followed by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates at 158.

According to the US AQI classification, a score of 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “moderate”, 101-150 “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, 151-200 “unhealthy”, 201-300 “very unhealthy” and 301 or above “hazardous”.

An AQI reading in the “unhealthy” range means air pollution may pose health risks to everyone, with children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions particularly vulnerable.

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