Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories. Photo: Reuters

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories. Photo: Reuters

Costa Rica denied entry to the United Nations special rapporteur on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, drawing criticism from UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday.

Costa Rica's move put the small Central American country's increasingly close alignment with Washington and Israel on security and foreign policy into the spotlight.

Turk said he was "deeply concerned" by Costa Rica's decision to bar Francesca Albanese from entering the country and urged authorities to reconsider after she was stopped at Juan Santamaria airport, which serves the capital San Jose.

Albanese, an Italian national, had traveled to Costa Rica to receive an honorary doctorate from the state-run University of Costa Rica. A UN special rapporteur is an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate and report on rights abuses in a specific country.

The UN human rights office said on X that Albanese was denied entry on "claimed national security grounds." Costa Rica's migration office said it had acted after receiving an alert and that the decision was consistent with national security measures.

On Friday evening, Costa Rican authorities allowed Albanese to be transferred to a hotel near the San Jose airport to spend the night before she travels to Mexico on Saturday.

Costa Rica, under President Laura Fernandez, has deepened cooperation with the United States on security and has moved closer to Israel, a notable shift for a country long associated with support for multilateral institutions.

Albanese, who has been sanctioned by the United States under measures related to the International Criminal Court, said she hoped Costa Rica would reverse the decision and rejected what she described as efforts to link her to terrorism.

In a video call interview with journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin recorded from a gate at the airport, Albanese said authorities took her passport and that she was offered a detention room to sleep in that was so smelly she almost became ill.

"I was almost forced to board the plane to be shipped back to Paris. I said no, and I opposed it ... and they threatened to put me on the plane by force," she said.

Albanese has become one of the most outspoken international critics of Israel's conduct in Gaza, making her a frequent target of pro-Israel officials and governments. Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon praised Costa Rica's decision in a post on X.