Amitabh Bachchan greets fans without bulletproof glass, Abhishek keeps close watch

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday has greeted fans outside his Mumbai residence without the bulletproof glass screen that had been installed during his previous appearance two weeks ago.

Sporting a multi-coloured hoodie and a bandana, the veteran actor stood on an elevated platform outside his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, to wave at fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him, NDTV reports.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, his son Abhishek Bachchan is seen standing close to him, keeping a watchful eye on his father and the surroundings.

On Nov 1, Amitabh greeted fans from behind a protective bulletproof glass screen installed around his usual wheeled platform. The move came amid heightened security concerns following a shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff on Oct 18.

The actor usually stands on a wheeled platform during his Sunday appearances, allowing fans to see him more easily. However, during his Nov 1 appearance, protective glass screens were installed on three sides of the platform.

Earlier, on Oct 23, security agencies and Mumbai Police were placed on high alert after an email threatening bomb blasts at several locations, including Mayor Ritu Tawde's office, Amitabh's residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, was sent to the mayor, an official said.

The email, which was also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, threatened an attack on Jalsa between Oct 31 and Nov 27. It also warned of a grenade attack on a school on Oct 31 and an attack during Dosanjh's Nov 27 concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, police said.

Security and surveillance were subsequently stepped up at all the locations mentioned in the email. An investigation was also launched to trace its origin and identify the sender.

It was not immediately clear whether the bulletproof glass arrangement at Amitabh's residence was introduced as part of a security measure by the authorities or on his personal initiative.

Meanwhile, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the Oct 18 shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff, citing the actor's proximity to Salman Khan, whom the gang has allegedly been trying to target over a blackbuck poaching case.

According to sources, the accused had conducted reconnaissance of the residences of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan under the guise of sightseeing to avoid suspicion. Their actual target, however, was Shroff, the sources said.

The motive was to spread fear within the Bollywood industry, they added.