Five of a family dead as truck crushes easy bike in Kurigram

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 04:08 PM
Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 04:08 PM
Five members of a family, including a child, have been killed after a truck ploughed into a battery-powered passenger vehicle, widely known as an easy bike, in Kurigram's Rowmari Upazila.
The accident occurred around 2:30pm on Saturday, according to Rowmari Police Station chief Kawsar Ali.
He said another child from a different family was seriously injured and had been referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.
[Updates to follow]