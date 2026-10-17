October 17, 2026

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Five of a family dead as truck crushes easy bike in Kurigram

Police say a child from another family is seriously injured following a collision between a truck and a battery-run three-wheeler in Rowmari

Five of a family dead as truck crushes easy bike in Kurigram

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 04:08 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 04:08 PM

Five members of a family, including a child, have been killed after a truck ploughed into a battery-powered passenger vehicle, widely known as an easy bike, in Kurigram's Rowmari Upazila.

The accident occurred around 2:30pm on Saturday, according to Rowmari Police Station chief Kawsar Ali.

He said another child from a different family was seriously injured and had been referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

[Updates to follow]

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